Polk Sheriff Judd to discuss 8 arrested, including Disney and retail workers, in child porn investigation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will reveal the details Thursday of a recent child pornography investigation that led to eight arrests, including a Disney employee.

Judd is set to speak at 1 p.m. on "Operation May's Monsters," an investigation by the sheriff's office Computer Crimes Unit.

According to the sheriff's office, the child pornography discovered in this investigation included thousands of images "depicting babies, toddlers, and children being sexually battered, forced to engage in sex acts, or displayed in sexually explicit poses."

The sheriff described the finding as "some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen."

"These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen - images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped," Judd said in a news release. "Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again.

Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child's business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices."