Sheriff Judd: 12 people arrested in Polk County child predator operation

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Twelve people were arrested as part of a recent child predator investigation in Polk County, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail their arrests and the resulting 49 felonies during a news conference at 2 p.m.

The sheriff's office, with participation by the Auburndale and Winter Haven police departments, in a news release said four people traveled to an undercover location to have sex with who they thought were girls aged 13-15.

Eight other people had warrants for their arrests after "grooming and sending sexually explicit content" to similarly aged girls.

Those arrested are from Lakeland, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Clermont, Tampa, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres and Tallahassee, the sheriff's office said. Two more are from Alabama and Michigan.