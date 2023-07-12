Polk state attorney: No criminal charges recommended against officers involved in Antwan Glover arrest

In January, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor placed four of his officers on modified duty following a series of police brutality complaints.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Citing an independent investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Polk County State Attorney’s office says it will not recommend criminal charges to be filed against four officers accused of using excessive force.

Six months later, the state attorney's office says no charges are warranted.

“It's very discouraging to see a matter of such importance just dealt with a lack of integrity,” said Pastor Clayton Cowart, a community activist highly critical of the decision.

Community leaders say they're not just disappointed, they are perplexed by the letter from State Attorney Brian Haas outlining his decision not to recommend criminal charges against the officers.

Especially, says Cowart, in light of video shot by witnesses in several incidents involving many of the same officers.

“To me, it's almost as if you're saying 'Are you going to believe me or you're lying eyes?'” said Cowart. “I mean, look at the cameras. The cameras are clear about what happened. It’s certainly wrong and it was illegal. And it's disheartening.”

In January, Taylor viewed a video shot in December of last year involving the four police officers.

The images appeared to show a man named Antwan Glover on the ground with his hands to the side of his head as police officers began punching him repeatedly.

“His hands are lifted up. He's in a surrendered position,” said Cowart. “And you're still hitting him in the head. If he was a threat at any time, he didn't pose a threat when he was sitting on the ground.”

In a letter to Taylor, the state attorney's office points to an independent FDLE investigation and interviews with other officers who said what you don't see in the video is Glover previously placing an officer in a headlock and then resisting arrest.

They’re allegations Glover has repeatedly denied.

Critics of the state attorney’s decision want to know what video evidence the FDLE was referring to since the police department has claimed the officers involved in Glover's arrest were not wearing body cameras.

“We've been requesting the information that they claim they have,” said Cowart. “But no one has ever given it to us.”

The police department has been conducting its own internal investigation.

In a statement, Taylor said the four officers will remain on modified duty at least until after that investigation has been concluded as well.