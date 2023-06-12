Driver OK after Amtrak train slams into car

There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the train.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A driver said he didn't see the train coming moments before the Amtrak passenger train crashed into his car Monday afternoon in Auburndale.

First responders reported to the train collision at around 2:45 p.m. on Burnham Circle and Old Lake Alfred Road. The man's car was heavily damaged, but he was not hurt.

Polk Fire Rescue checked him out at the scene and he refused medical treatment and transport. The driver briefly spoke with 10 Tampa Bay and said he recently got new glasses and was blindsided by the train.

The Amtrak train was traveling from New York to Miami, a spokesperson for the company said. There were no reported injuries to the 122 passengers onboard.