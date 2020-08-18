Bartow police: Possible human remains found

Details are limited at this time.

BARTOW, Fla. — An investigation is underway into possible human remains discovered in Bartow.

Officers were told around 7 p.m. Monday about the remains located on the city's south side, according to a Bartow Police Department news release.

It's not yet known who called police about what might have been discovered or how active the scene is at this time.

Police say more information will be coming later.