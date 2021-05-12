Precautionary boil water notice for some living in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. — About 3,900 people living in parts of Mulberry and Lakeland are under a precautionary boil water notice, according to Polk County Utilities.
The utility company said the notice is in place because of a water main break Wednesday during construction.
The notice affects people living within the Southwest Region Public Water System on Bailey Road and west from Shepherd Road to Highway 60.
Polk County Utilities advises those living in the area to drink bottled water or boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute for cooking and drinking.
The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until water sampling analysis is done. The utility company says that usually after 48 hours.
Polk County Utilities says the water lines in the area have been flushed as a further precaution.
Anyone with questions is asked to call customer service at 863-298-4100 or Regional Water Plant Supervisor Ben Bushe at 863-247-4078.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over cyberattack targeting Colonial Pipeline
- Are there any gas shortages in my area?
- Doctors recommend 'smell training' for COVID-19 related loss of taste, smell
- Make checking your insurance coverage part of your hurricane preparedness plan
- District court judge set to make decision in Florida's lawsuit against CDC over halting cruises
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter