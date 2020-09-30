Prosecutors must decide on seeking death penalty in Frostproof 'massacre' case

Following a grand jury's findings, prosecutors have 45 days to determine their course of action.

BARTOW, Fla. — A grand jury has formally charged a 26-year-old man with three counts of first-degree murder in the deadly shootings of three friends who had gathered at a central Florida lake in July for some late night fishing.

Prosecutors have 45 days to determine whether to seek the death penalty for Tony “T.J.” Wiggins, following the grand jury’s findings. He's accused of killing Brandon Rollins, Damion Tillman and Keven Springfield.

Wiggins was arrested along with his girlfriend Mary Whittemore, 27, and TJ’s brother 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins back in July.

Robert faces charges for tampering with evidence. And, both Robert and Mary are charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact, a capital felony. Prior to their arrest, in this case, the two didn't have a criminal history.

Detectives say TJ and Robert saw one of the victims, Damion Tillman, 23, at a Dollar General. They, and Whittemore, allegedly followed the two pickup trucks that had the three victims inside.

While Robert stayed in the truck with Whittemore, authorities say TJ got out and confronted Keven Springfield – yelling at him and punching him. He reportedly accused Springfield of stealing his truck.

As the shouting continued, Judd said Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck.

Detectives say TJ shot Tillman, Rollins and Springfield, then asked Robert to help him put Tillman’s body into the back of one of the trucks.

Rollins survived long enough to call his dad for help. His father sped to the scene, arriving just before he died.

Deputies used interviews, tips, evidence and surveillance video to build their case, arrest the trio.

At the time of arrest, Judd had a strong description of Wiggins, calling him "the kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason."

Wiggins is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail.

What other people are reading right now:

