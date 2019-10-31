LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are asking the public's help in finding a valuable Shih-Tzu puppy stolen from a store in Eagle Ridge Mall.

Officers say the owner of Furbabies Pet Store reported the black and white puppy had been stolen from a display crib. The owner says video surveillance shows a person taking the puppy out of the crib, putting it in a bag from another store and walking out without paying for it.

The puppy is microchipped and is valued at $1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ben Metz at 863-678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

