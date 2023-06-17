Polk deputies issue Purple Alert for 63-year-old man

Deputies say Joseph "Gary" Lanoue is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Purple Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man last seen early Saturday morning in Kissimmee, authorities say.

Joseph "Gary" Lanoue of Poinciana was seen walking in the area of a Walmart Supercenter on Cypress Parkway wearing black sweatpants, a red shirt, blackball cap and white running shoes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say Lanoue is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Authorities describe the 63-year-old as 5-foot-6, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes with grey hair.