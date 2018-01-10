LAKELAND, Fla.—A Florida Polytechnic University police officer got a huge shout-out after his quick-thinking kept a mother and her child safe after a crash.

Tommie Jackson’s life-saving efforts Monday morning gave a crash, which could have been deadly, a better outcome, officials with the Florida Polytechnic University Police Department said.

Jackson was the first emergency responder on the scene of a rollover crash where a vehicle with a mother and child inside was sinking into a pond.

Officer Jackson was able to respond to the crash so quickly because the Florida Polytechnic University Police Department shares a radio system with the Lakeland Police Department, with which officers have a partnership.

Officer Jackson jumped into action, got into the pond, and rescued the mother and child, police said.

The mother and the child were treated on scene by the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County EMS before being transported to the hospital.

