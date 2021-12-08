Rabid fox bites man in Polk County

Animal control says this is the county's fourth rabies case of the year and the second involving a fox.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Editor's note: The image above is a stock photo.

Polk County Animal Control says a man was bit by a rabid fox while fixing his boat on Tuesday. That makes the fourth confirmed case of rabies in the county just this year.

It happened at the man's home on Fussell Road in Polk City, according to animal control.

At first, the man fought the fox off, but when it charged at him a second time, officers say the man killed the animal.

Animal control says it tested the fox's body and found that it was positive for rabies. The man is now receiving proper medical treatment.