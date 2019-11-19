POLK CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a rabies alert for parts of the county after raccoons tested positive for the virus.

The department issued a rabies alert for the Bartow and Loughman areas. People are being told to make sure their pets’ vaccinations are up to date – and to avoid certain animals.

They include raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyote

The affected area of Bartow stretches from Georgia St. south to Mann Rd – and from Mary Holland Park Rd. east to U.S. 17.

In Loughman, the affected area covers Kinney Harmon Rd. south to Providence Golf club – and west to U.S 17.

But the health department wants to make it clear that rabies can pop up outside those areas as well.

Here’s what people who live in and visit Polk County are being urged to do:

1. Follow leash laws and don’t allow pets to run free.

2. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, contact a veterinary and Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control at (863) 499-2600

3. Support animal control efforts to reduce stray and feral populations

4. Spay or neuter your pets to reduce the number of unwanted and unvaccinated animals

5. Never bring wild animals into your home

6. Teach children to avoid all unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.

7. Prevent bats from occupying spaces in homes, churches and schools.

8. If a person is bitten, seek medical attention immediately and call the Department of Health Polk County at (863) 519-8300.

