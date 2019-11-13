BARTOW, Fla. — Another case of rabies was confirmed in Polk County on Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a raccoon in Bartow has tested positive for rabies.

This is the ninth case of rabies in Polk County this year. Four cases involved raccoons and five were bats, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd asked people to report any animals they think could be hurt or sick.

“Please call Polk County Animal Control immediately if you find a diseased or injured animal such as a bat, fox, or raccoon, in your neighborhood. Do not interact with it. Also, make sure your pets are vaccinated and tagged as required,” Judd said.

