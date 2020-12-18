Polk Sheriff: 8 people charged in statewide retail theft, illegal re-sale scheme

The sheriff's office said high-dollar items such as baby formula, diapers and energy drinks were among items stolen.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Eight people have been charged in a statewide investigation into high-dollar stolen goods that were illegally re-sold in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide details on the case in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

The sheriff's office says this investigation started in Aug. 2019. And, items stolen include baby formula, diapers and energy drinks. Charges for these crimes include grand theft and racketeering, detectives say.

According to the sheriff's office, Florida retailers lost $84,669, of which $10,520 worth happened in Polk County. Publix, Winn Dixie, and Walmart stores in 18 different counties were affected in this scheme, detectives say.

"This is the second group of retail thieves brought to justice by Sheriff

Judd's Deputies and my Statewide Prosecutors this month. Criminals be warned: We will not allow rampant retail theft to harm Florida businesses and force consumers to pay inflated prices to cover the costs of your indolent,

unscrupulous crime sprees," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement.

These businesses have to build into their budgets projected losses to organized crime rings and shoplifters. Inevitably, those losses get passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices at the cash register. When crime rings, like this one, steal from retailers, they are essentially stealing from all Floridians."

Detectives say five of the eight people charged were arrested in Hillsborough County on Dec. 16. Another suspect was arrested in Orlando. And, on Thursday, one person turned herself into the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

One person charged has not been found and there is a warrant for her arrest in Polk County.