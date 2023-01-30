DeSantis set to hold news conference at FDOT research facility in Auburndale

SunTrax Test Facility Toll Operations says on its website it is "dedicated to the research, development and testing of emerging transportation technologies."

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking Monday morning in the Tampa Bay area.

The governor is slated to visit the SunTrax Test Facility Toll Operations in Auburndale, according to a news release. He will be joined by the Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

Details about what the governor will discuss were not released. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m.

According to its website, SunTrax is "a large-scale, cutting-edge facility being developed by the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, dedicated to the research, development and testing of emerging transportation technologies in safe and controlled environments."

SunTrax's facility spans a reported 475 acres and one of its main focuses is testing, advancing and readying connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs).

Transportation is an issue DeSantis has been focusing on in recent months. A result of this is a new law providing Floridians with a toll rebate.