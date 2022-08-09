Polk County opening sandbag sites ahead of possible flooding during soggy weekend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's forecast to be a very rainy weekend, with the potential for much of the area to see several inches of rain.
A flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday for all coastal counties across the Tampa Bay area.
Polk County leaders say in light of this weekend's forecast and the result of a very dry summer, the Southwest Florida Water Management District released an Emergency Final Order in the North Winter Haven Chain of Lakes area in response to high rainfall and anticipated flooding.
This, in turn, means the county will be making sandbags available on sites across the area for people to stock up and get prepared for potential flooding.
All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day through Sept. 14. Here are those locations and the numbers to call if you have questions:
- Mulberry — 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry. 863-519-4734
- Lakeland — 8970 N Campbell Rd, Lakeland. 863-815-6701
- Fort Meade — 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade. 863-285-6588
- Frostproof — 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof. 863-635-7879
- Auburndale — 1701 Holt Rd., Auburndale. 863-965-5524
- Dundee — 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee. 863-421-3367
- Poinciana Park — at the corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue.
There's a limit of 10 sandbags per household to help prevent water from getting into people's homes.
The county also provided a few sandbagging tips:
- If not working on concrete, dig a small ditch just deep enough to go below ground level. The ditch should be back far enough from the entrance to allow room to place optional submersible (sump) pumps into the protected area. The edge of the visqueen should be placed in the ditch as a bottom layer.
- Place the first row of sandbags in the ditch, fold visqueen over the top of first row, place the second row of bags on top, fold visqueen back over, place the third row of bags on top, and so on. This creates an "S" pattern with the visqueen.