Polk County opening sandbag sites ahead of possible flooding during soggy weekend

All coastal counties across the Tampa Bay area are under a flood watch through 8 p.m. Saturday.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It's forecast to be a very rainy weekend, with the potential for much of the area to see several inches of rain.

Polk County leaders say in light of this weekend's forecast and the result of a very dry summer, the Southwest Florida Water Management District released an Emergency Final Order in the North Winter Haven Chain of Lakes area in response to high rainfall and anticipated flooding.

This, in turn, means the county will be making sandbags available on sites across the area for people to stock up and get prepared for potential flooding.

All locations are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day through Sept. 14. Here are those locations and the numbers to call if you have questions:

Mulberry — 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry. 863-519-4734

Lakeland — 8970 N Campbell Rd, Lakeland. 863-815-6701

Fort Meade — 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade. 863-285-6588

Frostproof — 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof. 863-635-7879

Auburndale — 1701 Holt Rd., Auburndale. 863-965-5524

Dundee — 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee. 863-421-3367

Poinciana Park — at the corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Avenue.

There's a limit of 10 sandbags per household to help prevent water from getting into people's homes.

The county also provided a few sandbagging tips: