LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County announced some good news for small business owners in Kathleen on Thursday.

The county said small businesses affected when Tropical Storm Nestor moved through in October are eligible for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

There are several ways to apply, including online or by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800)-659-2955. Business owners can also apply by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Starting Friday, November 15, SBA staff will be at the Salvation Army located on 2620 Kathleen Road in Lakeland for assistance in completing applications.

Office hours are:

Friday, Nov. 15: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Closes at 4 p.m.

The deadline to apply for the SBA loans is January 13, 2020, for physical damages to property. The deadline for any economic injury is August 13, 2020.

