LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Schools bus attendant and her husband were arrested Friday after deputies say they had marijuana and cocaine in their home.

Deputies said they got a report of possible drug activity at the home of Mary Whitehead, 36, and Antonio Whitehead, 41. When deputies served a search warrant, they said they found a small plastic bag of cocaine, a baggie of marijuana and a digital scale.

The sheriff's office said the couple lives at the home with small children. The Department of Children and Families has been contacted, deputies said.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Mary Whitehead is a bus attendant for the school district.

Jason Geary with Polk County Schools said Mary Whitehead is a substitute bus attendant. The school district is doing an internal investigation and said Mary Whitehead will not be used on buses while the investigation is ongoing.

Geary said Mary Whitehead was hired in April and has been a substitute bus attendant for Kathleen High School, Socrum Elementary School and Sleepy Hill Elementary School.

The charges for both the Whiteheads are possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies said both Mary and Antonio Whitehead were released from jail over the weekend after posting bond.



What other people are reading right now: