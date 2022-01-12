x
Polk County

2 people hospitalized after seaplane makes hard landing

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a seaplane made a hard landing on the ground near two Polk County lakes.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lucerne Park Road and Lake Smart Circle, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Lakes Conine and Smart are located in this area.

It's not yet known what led up to the landing or the extent of the individuals' injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is tasked with investigating the landing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

