Search and recovery mission continues for 2 in Winter Haven lake

A statement from the nearby theme park, Legoland, said a boating incident happened on Lake Eloise Saturday.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in Polk County are searching for two adults believed to have drowned in a lake in Winter Haven, the sheriff's office said.

After receiving calls on a possible drowning at around 5 p.m., Polk County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission began search and recovery efforts on Lake Eloise, according to a news release.

Lake Eloise is near the Legoland theme park in Winter Haven. Since law enforcement officials have been working to find the two missing people, Legoland issued a statement.

"A boating incident occurred on Lake Eloise today," the statement read. "While the incident did not occur at our attraction and is not connected with us in any way, our staff is providing comfort to the family and the Hotel boardwalk is being utilized as a command center. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

In addition, the Polk County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to avoid the Lake Summit boat ramp, Lake Summit and Lake Eloise until further notice.

As nighttime fell, crews continued to search for the two missing adults using "side scan sonar" from their boats. Law enforcement has been persistent in that the search will continue until the missing people are found.

Spokesperson says search will still continue in the dark for the two adults missing in the water. https://t.co/Zcybuk8J0T — Miguel Octavio WTSP (@migueloctaviotv) March 19, 2023