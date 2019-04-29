LAKELAND, Fla. — A traffic light in Lakeland is expected to be out for the next eight to 10 hours because of a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it will be setting up messages to alert the public near the light at State Road 60 and County Line Road.

Photos from the sheriff's office appear to show a semi had crashed into an electrical box that powers the traffic light.

Details on any injuries or other drivers were not immediately available.

