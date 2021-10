It's expected to be closed for several hours.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Drivers can expect delays lasting for a couple of hours after a semi-trailer overturned and dumped its debris.

It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Memorial Boulevard, the Lakeland Police Department tweeted.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are blocking eastbound Memorial Boulevard, and the right turn lane of Florida Avenue is blocked because of the crash, the department said.