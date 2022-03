No injuries were reported.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As storms brought strong winds through the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning, a semi truck overturned on a Polk County highway.

The sheriff's office says it happened on Highway 98 north of Bartow.

No injuries were reported but traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane.

Video of the truck, captured by Stephen Hendrix, shows the truck on its side while deputies responded and cars passed on the inside lane.