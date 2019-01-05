LAKELAND, Fla. — The search is on for a married couple who haven't been heard from in a day: Law enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for their disappearance.

Cruz and William Hooten last were seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lakeland Police Department. Their SUV was missing from their home at Lake Morton Plaza, a senior living facility.

It is a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Florida tag IC2-6LN.

Police said they did not tell anyone where they were going, and it's not known who is driving.

Cruz Hooten suffers from dementia, while William Hooten is dependent on medication and should not be driving, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 863-834-6900.

