Polk County

Sheriff: 1 dead after head on collision caused by wrong-way driver near Frostproof

Polk County Sheriff's Office says neither man was wearing a seatbelt.
FROSTPROOF, Fla. — One person was killed after a head-on collision was caused by a wrong-way driver near Frostproof Thursday evening, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office say Everett Lucas, 75, was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 near Harvard Avenue at around 8:50 p.m. He eventually crashed into 54-year-old Wendell Green, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Green dead in his vehicle. 

Neither men were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office, but Lucas was not injured.

