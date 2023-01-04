Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss 3 separate Polk County cases

Judd is set to speak at 2:30 p.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to brief the media on three separate cases Wednesday afternoon, one of which made national headlines earlier this week.

Two of the cases were drive-by shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 2, in Lake Wales, according to the sheriff's office. One person was seriously injured in the Highland Park Manor subdivision on Laura Street, while two others were injured at a home in Lake Pierce Ranchettes as a result of the shootings.

The third case involves two people who were arrested for allegedly calling 911 to get help moving things from a home they were burglarizing.

Deputies said they responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke. At the home, they found a man and his girlfriend entering through an unlocked door, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies had been searching for the man after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

While talking to deputies, the woman told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff's office said.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway."

Judd is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. 10 Tampa Bay will stream the news conference on Facebook and Youtube.