Sheriff Judd: Crash that killed 4, injured 3 was 'total carnage'

"This was a very complicated scene," Judd said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says eight people have died in less than two days as a result of multiple crashes.

Judd provided updates Wednesday on crashes that happened over the last 44 hours within the county.

It all began at noon Monday on Lake Hatchineha Road near Haines City.

The result of that fiery crash was "total carnage," killing four people and injuring three others, the sheriff said.

Judd says a caller to 911 said they were worried about a woman they said had been badly beaten and dragged into a car following a fight with a man. The caller, Judd said, was worried about the woman's safety.

A deputy responded and soon found the car in question, a black Mazda sedan driven by 34-year-old Raquim Villalona. Judd says the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but as soon as he turned his lights on, Valona sped into oncoming traffic.

Judd says the deputy turned his lights off and disengaged from Villalona's car. Rather than pursuing the car, he followed at a distance, hoping to find the woman who was reportedly assaulted and possibly abducted.

The sheriff says although the deputy wasn't pursuing him, Villalona continued to speed down the road for several miles.

As he was driving on Lake Hatchineha Road, Villalona hit the back of a Ford F-150, sending the truck spinning into oncoming traffic.

The truck was then hit by a Toyota Tacoma.

Villalona's car then went airborne and collided with a gray Ford Escape.

Villalona was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Two people inside the Escape were killed and one person inside the Tacoma also died.

The other two people from the Escape and one from the Tacoma were injured and taken to the hospital.

The four people inside the Ford truck, including two small children, were not hurt, Judd says.

As for the woman the 911 caller was concerned about? Judd says she was not in Villalona's car when it crashed. Instead, deputies found her at the hospital being "stitched up" from her injuries resulting from the fight with Villalona.

Judd says she was uncooperative. And, when deputies went to serve a search warrant, she was gone.

"Give a brother a break and quit killing each other in traffic crashes," Judd said, pleading with the community to stay safe on the road, particularly during the holiday weekend.