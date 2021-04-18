Sheriff: Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven

Sheriff Grady Judd and Chief David Brannen will provide more details at 5 p.m.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency said it happened around 10:10 p.m. in the Southeast Winter Haven area.

According to the sheriff's office, officers with the Winter Haven Police Department responded to an armed disturbance call involving a 52-year-old person.

Few details have been released at this time, but the sheriff's office says no officers were hurt nor was anyone else.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannen will provide more details around 5 p.m. Sunday.

