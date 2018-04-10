WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Depending on which way the vote went for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, authorities allege a Polk County man threatened to shoot members of Congress.

The man, identified as James Royal Patrick Jr., 53, also claimed in a Facebook post he'd shoot any law enforcement member responding to his home, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

It read: "I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court."

The threats were made on September 22, 24, and 29, 2018.

Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators who were told of the threatening Facebook message followed up within hours, obtained arrest and search warrants, and arrested Patrick within hours.

"People need to calm down," Judd said," and stop making threats of violence -- we will not tolerate it. Anyone who threatens to shoot or kill any public servant or law enforcement officer will go to jail immediately."

According to the affidavit, among the threats made by Patrick:

"Just bought 12 boxes of hollow point 50 caliber bullets....have plenty of ammo for my sniper rifle and bought a suppressor. Have made sure all my arrangements have been made and care for my dogs because I will not be coming home. Have made extra precautions and added more supplies in the tunnel under my house in case local or federal law enforcement tries to stop me." (note - there are no tunnels under his house)

"Getting ready if Kav is not confirmed....whoever I think is to blame may God have mercy on their soul."

"Just cleaned out the gun shop where I get guns, ammo, and target practice. Bought all their 50 cal hollow points. I expect to be confronted and I will be ready to kill and ready to die."

"I am about to accept an offer on my house just to get more money to fund my plan to kill Democrat office holders and their families. It is all I think about night and day. I even wake up in the middle of the night, most nights, thinking about it. Ultimately I will be killed but hopefully I will have killed many many liberal [sic] elected in Washington."

"I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. I believe democrats need to be afraid to do what they are doing right now and weak republicans that do not vote for him need to pay with their lives."

"I can't do this by myself! Need more conservatives going into liberals' homes at night killing them in their sleep!"

Patrick's Facebook page included photos of guns and ammunition.

Judd said Patrick admitted to posting the comments, and said he just wanted to annoy liberals by making "crazy statements." He said he had no intention of carrying out the threats, and he didn't threaten a specific person by name so he "thought he could get away with it."

Deputies seized a 308 hunting rifle with scope, a 50 caliber Desert Eagle handgun, ammunition for both, numerous receipts from local gun shops, and several used targets.

Patrrick is being held on $500,000 bail.

