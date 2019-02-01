A pedestrian has died after getting hit by a train, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at Highway 92 and Combee Road.

Four railroad crossings will remain closed for several hours Wednesday morning along Highway 92, the sheriff’s office said.

The following railroad crossings will be closed:

Fairway Avenue

Combee Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Reynolds Road

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Wednesday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.