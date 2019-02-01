LAKELAND, Fla. -- A CSX train hit and killed a pedestrian around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the railroad tracks near the Combee Road crossing in Lakeland.

According to a spokesperson for the railroad company, the train consisted of two locomotives, along with 58 loaded and nine empty intermodal train cars.

"CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event," the company wrote in an email.

Four railroad crossings have reopened after being closed for several hours Wednesday morning along Highway 92, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The following railroad crossings have reopened:

Fairway Avenue

Combee Road

Fish Hatchery Road

Reynolds Road

The circumstances that led up to the crash remain under investigation.

