Where is Thomas? Silver Alert issued for missing Polk County man with dementia

Thomas Seymour last was seen late Saturday at his home in Winter Haven.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia.

Thomas Seymour, 78, last was seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at his home on Santa Maria Drive before he was reported missing Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

He reportedly left in a 2019 Mazda CX-5 SUV with Florida tag LMBY57.

Seymour is said to be 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. It's believed he was wearing khaki shorts and an orange-white striped shirt.

Deputies say Seymour has dementia and requires oxygen. They say his car might have been spotted on Carl Floyd Road.

Anyone with information on Seymour's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.

