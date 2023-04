Oswald Augustus Tate left town around 10 p.m. on Friday in his black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for a 76-year-old man from Patricia Place in Lakeland.

Oswald Augustus Tate left town around 10 p.m. on Friday in his black 2002 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Florida tag IE73VH, authorities say.

Deputies noted Tate was last seen in the area of Ulmerton Road in Clearwater around 2 a.m. on Saturday.