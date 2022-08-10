Have you seen Jennifer? Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman

Jennifer Harris was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Davenport area, deputies say.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Jennifer Tuyet Harris of Orlando was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of U.S. 27 and Ernie Caldwell Boulevard in Davenport, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Harris was reportedly believed to be heading in the area of U.S 17-92 and Bates Road in Haines City around 5 p.m. Wednesday in a white 2000 Safari van with the Florida tag Z67FHL.

The 77-year-old is 5-foot, 7-inches, weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, deputies say. She is believed to be wearing dark capris-style pants, a black T-shirt and sandals.

Authorities say Harris has cognitive issues and hallucinations.