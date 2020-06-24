Silvert Alert: 73-year-old woman missing from Lakeland

The sheriff's office believes she left her home early Tuesday morning.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 73-year-old woman who has dementia.

Linda Diann Davis lives on Pine Bend Drive in Lakeland. She is 5'7" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and grey hair and is missing several front teeth. Deputies say she was last seen June 20, but believe she left her home early Tuesday morning, June 23.

Linda has been diagnosed with dementia and takes medication. Deputies say she often gets lost while driving. She drives a 2006 white Nissan Frontier truck with the FL tag number IH99LI. Her truck has a "watch out for motorcycles" bumper sticker on the rear bumper. It was last seen traveling east on SR 60 in the River Ranch area.

Linda may be wearing blue pants, a white shirt and blue shoes.

If you see Linda Davis please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

