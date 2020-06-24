Silvert Alert: 73-year-old woman missing from Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 73-year-old woman who has dementia.
Linda Diann Davis lives on Pine Bend Drive in Lakeland. She is 5'7" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and grey hair and is missing several front teeth. Deputies say she was last seen June 20, but believe she left her home early Tuesday morning, June 23.
Linda has been diagnosed with dementia and takes medication. Deputies say she often gets lost while driving. She drives a 2006 white Nissan Frontier truck with the FL tag number IH99LI. Her truck has a "watch out for motorcycles" bumper sticker on the rear bumper. It was last seen traveling east on SR 60 in the River Ranch area.
Linda may be wearing blue pants, a white shirt and blue shoes.
If you see Linda Davis please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.
- Bubba Wallace responds after FBI says noose found in stall there as early as Oct. 2019
- Heat Advisory in effect for parts of the Tampa Bay area
- 'It’s not over:' MacDill reservist who spent months on COVID-19 front lines in NYC returns home with warning
- Dr. Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
- Pasco County issues mandatory face mask order to combat spread of COVID-19
- Hillsborough County makes masks mandatory inside businesses
- New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter