Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Polk County woman with Dementia

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding an 82-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since early Friday morning.
Deputies say Shirley Grignon Drolet, 82, hasn't been seen or heard from since 1 a.m. Investigators say she went missing from her home on Sunflower Lane in Haines City.
That's why a Silver Alert was issued for her later the same morning.
Drolet has Dementia, according to investigators.
The sheriff's office says she might be in a 2014 Silver Hyundai Elantra with the tag ELSP38. Investigators say she could be heading north.
If anyone sees her they are asked to call local law enforcement.
