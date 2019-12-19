WAHNETA, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Hillery Branam was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his home off Avenue A East in Wahneta. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

Deputies say he left in his 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox with FL tag 496RRB. The SUV has scratch marks on the hood and a small dent on the rear driver's side bumper.

The SUV also has black LED square lights in the center of the front bumper.

Branam was last seen wearing a blue pocket shirt, blue jeans, suspenders and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Lawton at 863-280-0510.

