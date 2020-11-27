Polk County soccer field destroyed after person drives over it

Winter Haven Youth Soccer is a non-profit organization that gives kids and their families a place to get together and make memories.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County soccer field was found covered in tire tracks Tuesday and now parents and community leaders want to know who is responsible.

Karen Bingham, a board member, registrar and coach, posted a video of the torn-up field at Simmers-Young Park to her Facebook page.

"Whoever you are you should be ashamed of yourself! This is a place for our kids come to play, learn, grow, and make friends for life and you desecrated their space!" her post reads in part.

Bingham says this isn't the first hardship the community has faced involving the fields and complex this year. She says there has been vandalism and two golf carts have been stolen.

Winter Haven Youth Soccer is a non-profit organization that gives kids and their families a place to get together and make memories. It supports more than 700 kids in the surrounding community.

Bingham says it will take about four to six months to repair the field.

A GoFundMe has been started to help fix the fields, replace the golf cart and install security cameras to keep the fields and complex safe.

