BARTOW, Fla.- A small plane crashed in shallow water Friday afternoon at the edge of Lake Hancock near Smith Lane in unincorporated Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff's office said two men were on board the plane. They are alive and only have minor injuries.

The aircraft went down around 1:35 p.m. in an area that's not accessible by land, according to first responders. Emergency crews used a helicopter and specialty vehicles to rescue the men.

Local authorities will work with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to figure out what happened.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the scene. FWC workers are helping transport FAA investigators to and from the aircraft, which was still on the top of the water late Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

