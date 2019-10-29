TAMPA, Fla. — A Lakeland man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Court documents show Lakeland police officers executed a search warrant the home of 32-year-old Solease Babb and found a stolen, semi-automatic weapon and nine rounds of ammo.

Detectives also found cocaine, marijuana, meth and MDMA. In addition, officers discovered several cell phones, digital scales, clear plastic bags and a vacuum sealer.

Babb has a long list of arrests in Polk County, the majority of those involved illegal drug sales.

