LAKELAND, Fla. — After almost 24 hours, a standoff involving two children is over.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Nickolus Johnson, 30, refused to leave his mother’s house with a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old inside for 23 hours.

The kids’ mother told deputies Johnson had shot at her multiple times when she went to pick up the children, according to investigators.

Deputies said they set up around the home and started talking to Johnson. He told them the kids were okay, but he was not coming out. He assured the deputies he was not going to hurt the kids.

The SWAT team responded hours after the first call and maintained a perimeter while deputies continued to negotiate with Johnson.

Deputies were eventually able to get Johnson close to the front door where they took him into custody.

