DAVENPORT, Fla. -- A state law enforcement officer was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle into a tree while driving drunk on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

Deputies say 37-year-old Kendrick Bridges was driving west on I-4 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then rolled on its side.

Bridges is employed by the Division of Investigative & Forensic Services Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations in Lake Wales. The crashed vehicle is a state Ford Expedition.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

An investigating deputy said Bridges' breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Investigators also said Bridges' pupils were dilated and bloodshot, and his reactions were slow. Law enforcement said Bridges was arrested after doing a field sobriety test. He refused to give a breath sample for a blood-alcohol test, investigators said.

Because of his refusal to submit a test sample, investigators said his license is administratively suspended.

Bridges is currently in the Polk County Jail awaiting his first appearance in court.

