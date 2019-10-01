MULBERRY, Fla.—State Road 60 in Polk County is back open after a fertilizer company fire had the route closed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said SR 60 was closed in both directions Thursday morning between State Road 37 and Nichols Road after a fire at Crop Production Services.

Polk County Fire Rescue official Chris Jonckheer said it was “basically chicken feces that was on fire.”

The feces used in fertilizer contains some sulfur, so fire rescue officials were careful fighting the fire.

Crews said they contained the water used to battle the blaze to help keep it from running off into the groundwater.

