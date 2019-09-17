MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash on State Road 60 at Pine Grove Road in Mulberry.

Deputies said at least one person was killed in the crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.

The eastbound lanes of SR 60 in that area are shut down until further notice.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



