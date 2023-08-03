Stabbing at Westwood Middle School sends 1 to hospital

The student accused in the stabbing will face criminal charges, Polk County Public Schools said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One student was taken to the hospital and another is facing criminal charges after a stabbing at Westwood Middle School, a spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools said in a news release.

Polk County deputies responded at around 1:09 p.m. to the school located on Avenue J. Northwest on a report of a stabbing, the sheriff's office said in an updated news release.

There, they learned that a 15-year-old student allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old classmate with a fixed blade knife, similar to that of a paring knife found in a kitchen, the sheriff's office reports. The student hurt in the altercation was airlifted to a local hospital and the 14-year-old boy's family was notified.

Meanwhile, the school was placed on lockdown while deputies searched for the accused student.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the 15-year-old and the classmate were fighting at school before the 15-year-old allegedly stabbed the boy. The sheriff's office said he then ran off from the school campus and was found at around 1:43 p.m. at a relative's house nearby.

The 15-year-old was then arrested. The sheriff's office said the student told them he threw the knife behind a trailer close by and took deputies to the area where they were able to find the knife.

No other students or staff were hurt during the incident and the lockdown was lifted at around 2 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The student accused in the stabbing will face "serious" criminal charges, according to authorities.

"This is outrageous violent criminal behavior that we are not going to tolerate. This student is facing some serious felony charges," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "I’m proud of the partnership we have with Polk County Public Schools and my deputies’ quick actions. Our prayers are with the victim and we are hoping for a fast recovery."