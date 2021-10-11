Winter Haven police: Car found in submerged lake matches one driven by missing man

An investigation is ongoing.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A car found submerged Monday in Lake Martha matches one driven by a 64-year-old man who was last seen in August.

In a statement, Winter Haven police said a boater called around 11:30 a.m. upon spotting the car — a blue Hyundai Sonata that Densley Brown was said to have driven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Winter Haven police detectives are currently investigating, and his family has been notified.

Brown was said to have left his home on Aug. 11 after telling his daughter he was heading to the hospital for chest pains. He did not show up at the hospital.

Investigators earlier said that there has been no activity on any of Brown's accounts and the car has not been reported on any toll roads in Florida.