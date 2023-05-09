Family mourns loss of teen boy killed by father in Lake Wales home

Detectives said the teen's father attacked and killed his son with a power tool.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Murry McDaniel describes his 16-year-old stepson Stephen Rodda as a great, caring, reserved, smart kid.

He still can't believe what's happened.

“Stephen never got in trouble,” said McDaniel. “Always there to help his grandma. The love he had for his family was strong. He loved his family. It's just sad.”

Detectives said Rodda's father, also named Stephen, attacked his son with a power tool, killing the teenager.

At his first court appearance in Polk County Court today, Rodda, 37, made rambling incoherent statements about his wealth, his name – and at one point - even said he owned the NFL.

The judge appointed a public defender and ordered Rodda held without bond.

Family members say they were sickened by allegations Rodda made in his arrest affidavit, claiming he killed his son for molesting the boy’s younger brother.

“Don't believe it at all,” said McDaniel.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to interview Stephen’s brother, but Sheriff Grady Judd didn’t seem to give it much weight.

“The suspect is psychotic,” said Judd. “Our investigation is focused on this mean evil person who doesn't deserve the air that he is breathing right now. And our goal is to put the best case together so that he never gets another breath of air outside of prison.”

Students at Frostproof High School say there was a moment of silence during the morning's announcements to honor their classmate - and an offer of counseling for anyone who might want or need it.

Relatives say Stephen's father was rarely around for his upbringing. They wish he would've stayed away.

They said the teen was ready to start a job at the Burger King in Lake Wales next week. They say he loved to play video games and was never shy about telling family members he loved them.

“We've got to take it day by day and just go from here,” said McDaniel.