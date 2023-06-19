17-year-old found dead in Polk County lake after Jet Ski accident, sheriff says

The teen was thrown from his Jet Ski after taking an abrupt turn, according to the sheriff's office.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been found dead after a Jet Ski accident Sunday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 17-year-old Jose Torres and his passenger, 15-year-old Mekhi Guillaume, were riding the watercraft on Lake Clinch in Frostproof when Torres took an abrupt turn.

Both teens were thrown into the water.

Guillaume, who was wearing a lifejacket, was able to swim back to the Jet Ski, but he could not find Torres, according to the sheriff's office. Torres was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket.

The 15-year-old immediately alerted people nearby to call 911, prompting the sheriff's office, the Frostproof Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to respond around 8:20 p.m.

Marine units from the sheriff's office began searching the lake, eventually locating Torres' body with an underwater drone just after midnight in about 20 feet of water.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears Torres drowned, but a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Torres was a student at Ridge Technical College in Winter Haven.