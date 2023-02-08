Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland temporarily closed after fire damaged building

The steak house that has been in business for more than 40 years is hoping to reopen soon.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A steak house that had been in business for more than 40 years in Lakeland is temporality shut down after a fire damaged the building.

The Lakeland Fire Department responded to Texas Cattle Company early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames with smoke coming from the south side of the building.

"Responding crews encountered several challenges, including propane tank storage and a compromised gas line due to high temperatures and fire," the fire department explained on Facebook. "The scene was brought under control around 3:30 a.m."

A fire investigator with the agency determined the fire was accidental and probably started from routine maintenance of the grill involving the removal of the embers.

A message on the restaurant's website explains to loyal guests that, "Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland will be temporarily closed due to a fire in the building."

"Please continue to visit our website for updates. We look forward to reopening and serving you again soon!" the message read in part.

Eight fire department units responded to the scene along with several Lakeland Police Department and Polk County Fire Rescue units. No firefighters were hurt in the fire.