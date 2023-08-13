Community searches for missing Auburndale woman who vanished

A family is left with questions and pain after Tonya Whipp went missing in May. Now the community is coming together in hopes of finding her.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The search for a missing Auburndale woman continued in Polk County on Sunday after Tonya Whipp vanished in May.

Volunteers spent time searching wooded areas around Lake Blue Park.

Whipp's family explained, the last time they talked to her was back in May. Auburndale Police officially reported her missing in late June. Police have been unsuccessful in locating Whipp and have stated they are considering her an endangered missing person.

"Each passing day is really hard not knowing where she’s at or if it’s safe," Whipp's Aunt, Lisa Textor said.

It’s been about 12 weeks since Whipp’s family has heard from her. Her family said they are trying to remain hopeful.

"We try to keep hope that she’s still alive, but deep down in your soul you figured she would have reached out if she had a phone," Textor stated.

Sunday there were boots on the ground in Auburndale around Lake Blue Park. This is the third major search organized by We Are the Essentials.

"Some of this area today is going to be wooded and swampy. There are obviously different wildlife out in this area," the Founder of We Are the Essentials, Nico Tusconi said.

The group focuses on finding missing people in the Tampa Bay area. Whipp's family is grateful for the group and all they do. Textor said these searches are giving her family hope that maybe they can at least get closure.

"If she’s with us or isn’t with us, the most important thing is to get her home with us," Textor stated.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering up a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.